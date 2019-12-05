|
BARRY - Catherine M. of Port Washington, NY on December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to Michael. Loving mother of Michael (Theresa), Kevin and Christopher (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Owen, Griffin, Nicholas, Emily, Isaac, Peter, and Connor. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Boulevard, Manha-sset on Thursday and Friday from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Fatima RC Church in Manorhaven.Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019