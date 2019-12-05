Home

Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Reposing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Reposing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Reposing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Fatima RC Church
Manorhaven, NY
Interment
Following Services
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Port Washington, NY
BARRY - Catherine M. of Port Washington, NY on December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to Michael. Loving mother of Michael (Theresa), Kevin and Christopher (Christine). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Owen, Griffin, Nicholas, Emily, Isaac, Peter, and Connor. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Boulevard, Manha-sset on Thursday and Friday from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Fatima RC Church in Manorhaven.Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
