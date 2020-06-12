BLANCHETT - Catherine M., 90, of Medford, NY (formerly of Amityville) died June 5, 2020. She was born November 1, 1929 to Francis A. Bedell and Lillian M. Bedell (Dougherty) in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from the Manual Training High School in Brooklyn, attended Long Island University, and retired from the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance in 1991. She is survived by her son Peter Blanchett, nieces and nephews Elizabeth Bedell, Gregory Bedell, Richard Bedell, Brian Bedell, John Bedell, Sharon Yost, and Ellen Youngs, and her dear friends. She was pre-deceased by her precious child Paul Matthew Blanchett, her dear sister Lillian M. Bedell, beloved brothers and their spouses Francis A. Bedell and Kathleen A. Bedell, and Richard J. Bedell and Helen M. Bedell, all of whom had always been together, and with whom she longed to be reunited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. After a private viewing, for the family, Mrs. Blanchett's cremated remains will be interred in the Amityville Cemetery at a later date. Condolences to the family may be left on the Powell Funeral Home, Inc. www.powellfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 12, 2020.