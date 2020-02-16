Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St.Luke's Lutheran Church
Catherine M. Leis Notice
LEIS - Catherine M. (nee Rowehl) of Farmingdale, NY on February 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Cherished mother and mother - in - law of Catherine Biel (Walter), Shirley Steenbuck (Kenneth), Sharon Leis, and Kenneth Leis (Mattie). Loving grandmother of 7 and greatgrandmother of 10. Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Religious service will be held at St.Luke's Lutheran Church on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice at 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020
