Catherine M. Nobles
NOBLES - Catherine M. of Commack on August 10, 2020, 84 years of age. Loving mother of Kathy Nobles and her wife Nancy Kushner, Andrew Nobles and his wife Kathy, John Nobles and his wife Suzanne, and the late Joseph Nobles. Cherished "Grandma Jelly Bean" of Ryan, Jack and Patrick Nobles. Dear sister of Margaret McLaughlin. Visiting Wednesday 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Burial to follow at Commack Cemetery. In Cathy's memory donations to: Alzheimer's Association, alz.org, would be appreciated. www.nolanfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
