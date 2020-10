Ruger - Catherine M. formerly of Bellmore, NY passed on October 19, 2020. Wife of the late Walter Ruger (dec. 2016). Beloved mother of Cathy Luby, the late Michael Ruger and mother-in-law of the late James Luby. Cherished grandmother of Sean and Meghan. An outgoing woman who touched many lives. The matriarch of her family who played tennis into her 70s.







