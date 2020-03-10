|
|
TURNER - Catherine M. "Cathy" of East Rockaway passed away after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis on March 7, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving wife of Thomas F. Beloved mother of Colleen, Thomas, Liam, and Bryan. Devoted daughter of Carol O'Reilly. Dear sister of Donna Einemann (Robert) and Keith O'Reilly (Monica). Fond sister-in-law of William Turner (Robin) and MaryAnn Powers (Christopher). Cherished aunt and friend. Visitation Wednesday 7-9pm and Thursday 3-8pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. The family has set up a memorial fund to support Tomorrow's Hope Foundation a cause close to Cathy's heart. Their mission is to ensure the excellence as well as the continuance of Catholic Schools on Long Island by increasing awareness and by providing scholarship and program funding for the needs of students and schools. To make a donation please visit: tomorrowshopefoundation.org /copy-of-donate. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2020