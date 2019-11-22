|
|
MCDONALD - Sister Catherine, OP (formerly Sister Martin De Porres, OP) was born into eternal life on November 21, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Friday, November 22, 2019 with visitation 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, November 23, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2019