HEINTZ - Catherine McNamee Heintz passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Catherine was born October 10, 1932 in NYC to James and Elizabeth McNamee. Catherine married William Patrick Heintz and eventually moved from Hell's Kitchen to Lindenhurst where they raised their family. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, her siblings: Patrick, James, Thomas, Margaret, Helen, Theresa and Eileen (Mickey) and her grandson, Dylan Heintz. Catherine is survived by her three children: Patti (Ken) Arslanian, Debi (Robert) Kent and Billy (Maureen) Heintz, and her grandchildren Jonathan (Cheri-lynn), Samantha (Matthew), Vanessa (Josh), Nolan, Jack and Julia. She is also survived by her brother Barney and brother in law Henry (Kicky).Catherine worked at the Lindenhurst Memorial Library for many years where she made lifelong friends and memories. She was best known for sitting on her porch with her son's dog, Buster, always with a book or crossword puzzle in hand or enjoying a cup of tea with family and friends, especially those dear friends from Willow Lane. Funeral arrangements were handled by Lindenhurst Funeral Home.Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020