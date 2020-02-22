Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010

Catherine McVetty

Add a Memory
Catherine McVetty Notice
MCVETTY - Catherine A. of Levittown, NY on February 20, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McVetty. Loving Mother of Peggy, OP, Joseph (Brenda), Kathleen, & Sharon. Cherished Nanny of Joseph III, and Shaune. Great-Grandmother of Yoko. Loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10:00 am, at St. Bernard R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sisters of St. Dominic, Amityville (631) 842-8000. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now