MCVETTY - Catherine A. of Levittown, NY on February 20, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McVetty. Loving Mother of Peggy, OP, Joseph (Brenda), Kathleen, & Sharon. Cherished Nanny of Joseph III, and Shaune. Great-Grandmother of Yoko. Loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10:00 am, at St. Bernard R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sisters of St. Dominic, Amityville (631) 842-8000. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2020