Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Saint Raymond RC Church
MILLER - Catherine of East Rockaway entered into eternal rest at age 92 on April 26, 2020. Born on October 5, 1927 she is the beloved wife of the late Robert Miller (passed February 24, 2002). The loving mother of Karen Carneglia (Ed), and Steven Miller. A devoted grandmother of Jessica, Samantha, Andrea (Roy), Jeanette, and Eddie. Cherished great-grandmother of Lena. A dear sister of Patsy Abate (Manuela), Margaret Skartsiaris (Thomas), Rosemarie Saraceni (Rocco), and Frances Moresco (the late Andrew), the late Frank Abate and Nina Cangro (Philip). A memorial mass will be celebrated at Saint Raymond RC Church at a future date.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
