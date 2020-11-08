O'MALLEY - Catherine "Kitty",87, of Massapequa Park, returned to God peacefully on November 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Edward P. O'Malley. Beloved Mother of Denise (Dave) and Edward (Patty). Loving grandmother of Patrick, Sean, Aidan, Megan and Maureen. Cherished great-grandmother of Juniper. "If you want to have friends, be a friend." Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Massapequa on November 10 at 10:45am Interment will follow at Grace Cemetery.







