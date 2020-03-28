Home

PUCCIARELLI - Hon. Catherine, (nee Leddy) of Rockville Centre, NY on March 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Clare Cassara (Steve), Ann Dillon (late Michael), Peter (Eilene) and John (Kimberly). Beloved grandmother of Morgan, Catherine and Thomas Dillon, Matthew and Ashley DeAngelis, Lynn, Julia and Joseph Pucciarelli. Former Public Relations Director of Nassau BOCES, Former Deputy Mayor and Village Trustee of the Village of Rockville Centre. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nassau BOCES Ed-ucational Foundation or the RVC Hispanic Brotherhood. Glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2020
