CATHERINE R. GLOVER, 85, known as "Kay" to her family and friends. Widow of Hon. William T. Glover, (Bill) beloved mother, sister and aunt. Survived by her two children, Catherine D. Glover (Cathy) and Elizabeth M. Glover (Beth), as well as 2 of her siblings, and 6 nieces and nephews. A first generation native New Yorker, Kay grew up in Auburndale, Queens, when it was the edge of residential land in NYC, bordered by farms. She survived the Depression, WWII, and commuting between three boroughs to work her way through college, and became the first in her family to obtain a college degree. Kay graduated with a degree from Fordham University, and was a grade-school teacher in Bedford Stuyvesant during the early 1960s. She married Bill and settled down in Hollis Hills, Queens, to raise her children, who are Mets fans despite her best efforts to steer them toward the Yankees. When her daughters were old enough, she set a good example for them by entering St. John's University Law School at the age of 42. Upon graduation, she and her husband started the law firm of Glover & Glover together. In addition to her parenting and legal work, Kay was an active member in the Eastern Queens Women's Democratic Club, and served as a State Committee woman for over 20 years. She was a member of the Queens Women's Bar Association and held a variety of administrative and executive positions in each organization over the years, and received numerous service awards. She loved to do the NY Times crossword puzzleand (rightfully) did not consider it cheating to use research tools such as books and dictionaries, as she never got the hang of Google. She loved to driveor rather, "take the car out for exercise," as her family put it. She enjoyed this activity so much that even after she resigned herself to giving up her own car, she continued to attempt to drive from the back seat of her daughters' vehicles whenever they took her out for a drive. Kay also loved to travel, and was able to do it often with her husband, family, and friends, going to Ireland, England, Italy, Portugal, Germany, France, Russia, the Baltic states, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, as well as numerous cities in the United States. In the last two years of her life, Kay survived cancer surgery twice, but ultimately was infected with COVID-19, which proved more than even this resilient New Yorker could withstand. Her family is grateful she learned how to use FaceTime in the months before she became ill, so that they were able to see and speak to her during the quarantine, even if they could not be with her. Kay was a lovely, warm, sweet and caring woman, mother and friend, and will be missed greatly by all that knew her.







