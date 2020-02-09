Home

REILLY - Catherine F. formerly of Plainview, NY, and Jupiter, FL passed away on Feb 7, 2020, at the age of 101 in Cooperstown, NY. Devoted mother of Joseph (Patricia) of Sarasota, Florida, Jacqueline (Robert) of Morris, NY, Christopher (Carol) of Coram, NY, and Catherine (Samir) of Wichita, Kansas. Beloved grandmother of William, Sean, David, Elizabeth, Timothy, Brian, Robert, Keith, Joseph, Kevin, Christopher, and Keri Lyn. Great-grandmother of 12 great-granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons. Funeral mass services to be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Coram, NY with interment at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, FL where Catherine will reunite in God's care with her loving husband Joseph.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
