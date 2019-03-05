Home

SCHICK - Sr. Catherine, RSM (Formerly Sr. Mary Siena) Died suddenly on Saturday March 2, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy and Loving Nieces & Nephews. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent 22-04 Parsons Blvd. Whitestone, N.Y. 11357 Wake on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 2-6 P.M. and Mass on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale NY In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic Community 150 Ridge Road Hartsdale, N.Y. 10530.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2019
