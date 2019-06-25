Home

McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
SCHWAB MARINO - Catherine , age 91, of Medford died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony Marino and her daughter Barbara Schwab. Loving Mother of Peter Schwab,Henry Schwab, Catherine Schwab Kelly and Michael Schwab. Cherished Nan of 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Visitation on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 2 - 4 pm & 7 - 9 pm at the McManus-Lorey Funeral Home 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Funeral Service at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from the funeral home. Interment at St. James Episcopal Cemetery in St. James, NY.
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019
