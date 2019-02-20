Home

Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Manhasset, NY
View Map
Catherine Thornton Notice
THORNTON - Catherine I., 99 years old, on February 16, 2019 of Manhasset and Breezy Point, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Thornton and predeceased by her son Robert H. Thornton. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Mary) Thornton, Jr. and Christine Thornton (Dr.Michael) Grieco and mother in law of Julia Thornton Hess. Cherished grandmother of Robert H.(Annie), Thomas J. III (Amanda), Christopher and Ryan (Caroline). Great grandmother of Robert, Matthew, Alice and Sam. Catherine was a Very special lady and touched the lives of all who knew her.Family will be receiving friends at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd Manhasset, NY 11030 Friday from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church in Manhasset.Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
