TUOHY- Catherine M. ,age 92, on April 28, 2020. Resident of Dominican Village in Amityville and 56 year resident of Massapequa Park. Retired account manager at U.P.S. Wife for 62 years of the late John J. Tuohy. Beloved mother of John Jr. (Eileen), Kathleen O'Brien (James) and Patricia Lambert (Michael). Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Private arrangements entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Donations in Catherine's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or STJUDE.ORG. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020