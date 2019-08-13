Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace RC Church
West Babylon, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Vitello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Vitello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Vitello Notice
VITTIELLO - Catherine (nee Buonocore), 76, of West Babylon, formerly of Red Hook, Brooklyn, on August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil Vitiello.Devoted mother of Marie Seaquest (Timothy), Ralph Vitiello (Denise), Salvatore Vitiello. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Sara, Michael, Victoria, Nicholas, Kendall, and Jake. Loving sister of John, Anna, and Joseph Buonocore. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 10am Wednesday,August 14, 2019, Our Lady of Grace RC Church, West Babylon. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now