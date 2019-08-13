|
VITTIELLO - Catherine (nee Buonocore), 76, of West Babylon, formerly of Red Hook, Brooklyn, on August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil Vitiello.Devoted mother of Marie Seaquest (Timothy), Ralph Vitiello (Denise), Salvatore Vitiello. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Sara, Michael, Victoria, Nicholas, Kendall, and Jake. Loving sister of John, Anna, and Joseph Buonocore. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 10am Wednesday,August 14, 2019, Our Lady of Grace RC Church, West Babylon. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019