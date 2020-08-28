Cathleen Callahan

CALLAHAN - Cathleen, lifelong Farmingdale resident passed away on August 19, 2020, at the age of 97. Proud graduate of Hofstra University earning her Masters degree in English Literature. Devoted parishioner of St. Kilian RC Church; participating in Mass as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Past President of St. Kilian Mother's Club. Two-term past President and member of the Farmingdale Chapter of the AAUW. Active member in Pax Christi. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Vicki Gruber), MaryRose Starke, Grace, David, Sheila (John Preuss), Siobhan Bruns (Marco), and the late Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Patrick, Brian, Kiera, Michael and Fiona. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, 315 Con- klin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at Cemetery of the Holy Cross, Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Cathleen's memory to St. Kilian Parish Outreach, 140 Elizabeth Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735.







