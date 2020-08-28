1/1
Cathleen Callahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALLAHAN - Cathleen, lifelong Farmingdale resident passed away on August 19, 2020, at the age of 97. Proud graduate of Hofstra University earning her Masters degree in English Literature. Devoted parishioner of St. Kilian RC Church; participating in Mass as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Past President of St. Kilian Mother's Club. Two-term past President and member of the Farmingdale Chapter of the AAUW. Active member in Pax Christi. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Vicki Gruber), MaryRose Starke, Grace, David, Sheila (John Preuss), Siobhan Bruns (Marco), and the late Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Patrick, Brian, Kiera, Michael and Fiona. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, 315 Con- klin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at Cemetery of the Holy Cross, Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Cathleen's memory to St. Kilian Parish Outreach, 140 Elizabeth Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved