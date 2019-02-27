|
FORDE - Cavan J. of Brentwood, NY passed peacefully on February 25, 2019 at 72 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Sue Forde. Loving father of Caroline, John and Brian. Cherished brother of Mary(Tom), Barry(Jan), Carmel(Late Jim) and the late Michael. Visitation Thursday February 28, 2019 5-9:30p.m. at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave Brentwood. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am at St. Anne's R.C. Church Brentwood. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Cavan to Long Island Veterans Home.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019