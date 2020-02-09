|
SEELINGER - Cecelia V. of Levittown, NY on February 8, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Charles, Sr. for over sixty years. Loving mother of Deborah Vermilye, Charles, Jr. (Mary Ellen), Donna Ward, and Thomas (Christine). Adored grandmother of Melissa, Charles III, Christine, Danielle, Amanda, Ryan, Samantha, and Matthew. Proud great-grand-mother of Tyler and Charlotte. Cherished sister of Lawrence Geis (Janet). Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. OShea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020