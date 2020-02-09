Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
SEELINGER - Cecelia V. of Levittown, NY on February 8, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Charles, Sr. for over sixty years. Loving mother of Deborah Vermilye, Charles, Jr. (Mary Ellen), Donna Ward, and Thomas (Christine). Adored grandmother of Melissa, Charles III, Christine, Danielle, Amanda, Ryan, Samantha, and Matthew. Proud great-grand-mother of Tyler and Charlotte. Cherished sister of Lawrence Geis (Janet). Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. OShea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
