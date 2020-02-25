Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amityville, NY
1951 - 2020
Celeste Gorrono Notice
GORRONO - Celeste of Bayville, LI on February 20, 2020. Devoted mother of Melissa and Amanda Gorrono. Cherished grandmother of Celeste Rose, Omar, Paloma, Fiona, Samuel, and Michael. Loving sister of Diana Baule (the late Raymond), Anthony and Kate Giordano & the late Alexander Giordano. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Cremation will be private. The family has suggested memorial contributions, as an alternative to flowers, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes available at the Funeral Home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
