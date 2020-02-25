|
|
GORRONO - Celeste of Bayville, LI on February 20, 2020. Devoted mother of Melissa and Amanda Gorrono. Cherished grandmother of Celeste Rose, Omar, Paloma, Fiona, Samuel, and Michael. Loving sister of Diana Baule (the late Raymond), Anthony and Kate Giordano & the late Alexander Giordano. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Cremation will be private. The family has suggested memorial contributions, as an alternative to flowers, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes available at the Funeral Home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020