Celeste Harkins
HARKINS - Celeste , RN (Cel), formerly of Park Slope, Brooklyn passed away peacefully at her home in Bethpage, on July 31, 2020. Cel was the loving wife to James and wonderful mother to James, Dennis and Judy. Friend and mother-in-law to Anne, Theresa, and William. She adored and loved her ten grandchildren. Cel was the daughter of Rose and Joseph Donahue. Friends and family will gather for a private celebration of Cel's life. Any donations or acts of kindness can be directed to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in her name.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2020.
