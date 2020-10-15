LYNCH - Celeste McHale, 89, formerly of Chappells SC, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born on August 3, 1931 on Staten Island, NY, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Margaret McCune McHale. A loving and caring lady, Mrs. Lynch spent thirty plus years volunteering for Birthright. She dedicated her time and talents to supporting women and offering them friendship, love and hope. She was always a faithful member and greatly involved in her churches wherever she lived. She particularly enjoyed participating in Bible studies. Her last church attendance was at Chappells Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Uzar of Citrus Heights, CA; grandchildren, Bridget Uzar of Silverstreet and Casey (Bradley) Kendrick of Whitmire; great-grandchildren, Michael Kendrick, II, Brady Kendrick, Margaret Kendrick and Liam Kendrick; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Dixie Kendrick; son-in-law, Greg Uzar and all her siblings Jack McHale, Robert McHale, Margaret Cowan, Richard McHale, & Robert McDermott. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 14th in the Cross Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Birthright of Nassau and Suffolk, birthright.org/wantagh
