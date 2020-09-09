1/
Charlene Henke
HENKE - Charlene S., 70, of Goodyear, AZ, formerly of Bayport, LI, died suddenly on September 6, 2020. A lifelong member of the First Reform Church of West Sayville-New Life Community Church, where she spearheaded Women's ministries and sang tenor in the choir for over three decades. Charlene was also the first female to serve as deacon. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Jason, Courtney Hunt (Murilo Luciano) and Bethany. Proud grandmother of four. Dear sister of Sheryl Freidrick and Sandra Pearson. Funeral services were private.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
