Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Charles Privitera
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace RC Church
West Babylon, NY
Interment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Charles A. Privitera Notice
PRIVITERA - Charles A., 78, of West Babylon on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Cherished father of the late Denise A. Atz. Ador-ing son of the late Charles and Josephine Privitera and Stepson to the late Salvatore Montalto. Special cousin of Vera Tuozzo Esposito. Also survived by many loving cousins. Caring and loyal friend to Patrick Pellicane and caretaker Dawn Martino. Charlie enjoyed being a foster grandparent and volunteered for the Amityville Head Start program. Friends and family may visit Tuesday 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace RC Church, West Babylon NY at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
