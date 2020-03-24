|
|
SHANNON - Charles Brian, 80 of Bay Shore, on March 21, 2020. Devoted father of Mary, Brian Shannon and Bridget Senenfelder. Cherished brother. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. Veteran of the US Army, avid gardener, and fisherman. Former President of the Irish Northern Aid. Charles was born in Omagh County Tyrone, Ireland. Reposing at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc., 571 Suffolk Avenue followed by a Private Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. to celebrate Charles's life.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2020