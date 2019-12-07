Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Charles Budveit Notice
BUDVEIT - Charles of Islip Terrace, NY on December 5, 2019, in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Speciale). Loving father of Charles (Jennifer), Tami Komar (Kenneth), Jacquelyn Davis (James), and Joann Dolan (Kenneth). Cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Kevin, Marisa, Megan, Ryan, and Aidan. Adored brother of Jeannette Lane (the late Joseph), and Paul (Lena). Proud US Army Vietnam Veteran. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home, 62 Carleton Ave (2 miles South Exit 43A SS Pkwy) East Islip, NY. Religious Service will be held in the funeral home Monday, 10 am, with an interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 7, 2019
