Charles Cavaleri
CAVALERI - Charles passed away at his home in Garden City at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Lucille, devoted father of Angela, Peter & Louise DiNiso. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Sophia, Joseph & Olivia. Reposing at Park Funeral Chapels, 2175 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, NY Wed-nesday 3pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City 10:00am. Entombment Cemetery of the Holy Rood.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Reposing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Park Funeral Chapels
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Park Funeral Chapels
2175 Jericho Tpke
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 747-4300
