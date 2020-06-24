Charles Cavaleri

CAVALERI - Charles passed away at his home in Garden City at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Lucille, devoted father of Angela, Peter & Louise DiNiso. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Sophia, Joseph & Olivia. Reposing at Park Funeral Chapels, 2175 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, NY Wed-nesday 3pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City 10:00am. Entombment Cemetery of the Holy Rood.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.