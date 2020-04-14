|
CONNOLLY - Charles, our beloved passed on April 9, 2020 after 83 years of a life well lived. Devoted husband to Maureen for 57 years and proud father to Rosemary, Michael, Kathleen and Denise and their spouses Barbara, Joe and Jim. The best "Pop" to eight adoring grandchildren, Edward, Maeve, Joseph, Maggie, Madeline, Alyson, Aidan and Jack, having a special relationship with each. A loving Uncle Charlie/Chuck to 15 nieces and nephews, he was a loyal and trusted friend and neighbor to so many who already feel his absence. Born in Queens Village, NY to Charles and Irene, he was bro-ther to Edward (deceased) and Lillian O'Donnell. An Army Veteran and retired New York City Police Officer, Charles impacted countless lives. First and foremost a family man, he loved spending time with us, especially during summer vacations in Cape May. A patriot and history buff, crossword puzzle enthusiast and avid reader, he was tough but loving, had a great sense of humor and never gave bad advice. He passed knowing he was loved, after a two-week battle with COVID under the warm care of dedicated nurses and doctors. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In the meantime, please continue to share your memories, moments, stories and prayers as they help during this very difficult time. Donations can be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island NY 10306 or tunnel2towers.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020