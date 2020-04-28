|
MOREA - Charles D., (Carlo), 83, of North Massapequa, NY passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Carlo was born on May 11, 1936 to Dominick and Catherine Morea of Brooklyn, NY. He was a member of Maria Regina Roman Catholic Church in Seaford. Carlo had a long and successful career in Information Technology. He spent more than 20 years working at Michelin Tire Corporation. Following his long tenure there, he spent several years at Thomson Reuters before retiring. Carlo was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. He could often be found at the Massapequa Diner, enjoying a meal with his wife and friends. He loved Italian cooking, a glass of red wine, and especially loved desserts. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan and never missed watching a game. His circle of friends was wide and he was trusted and loved by many. Carlo will be remembered for his warm smile, kind heart, witty sense of humor, and his endless generosity. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael, and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Morea, their daughter Tina Marie Pfister (Bill), and their son Dominic John Morea (Anita). He also leaves his six grandchildren Billy, Halie, Catherine, Carlo, Jack, and Matthew and one great-grandson William. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the World Central Kitchen at donate.wck.org/carlomorea. The James Funeral Home in North Massapequa will handle the private burial arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020