Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-0555
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patricks RC Church
Smithtown, NY
Interment
Following Services
Smithtown Cemetery.
DUFFY- Charles, E. Longtime resident of Smithtown, NY passed peacefully at home on May 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Ex-Captain of the Smithtown Fire Department and member for 50 years. Survived by his loving wife Theresa. Chersihed father of Charles P (Tanya), Richard (Laura), Kenneth (Terry), John (Michelle), and Tracy. Beloved Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 1. Visitation Monday 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Ave. Smithtown, NY. Firematic Service Tuesday 8PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 St. Patricks RC Church, Smithtown. Interment to follow at Smithtown Cemetery. www.FivesFuneralHome.com
