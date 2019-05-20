|
DUFFY- Charles, E. Longtime resident of Smithtown, NY passed peacefully at home on May 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Ex-Captain of the Smithtown Fire Department and member for 50 years. Survived by his loving wife Theresa. Chersihed father of Charles P (Tanya), Richard (Laura), Kenneth (Terry), John (Michelle), and Tracy. Beloved Grandfather of 8 and Great Grandfather of 1. Visitation Monday 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Ave. Smithtown, NY. Firematic Service Tuesday 8PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 St. Patricks RC Church, Smithtown. Interment to follow at Smithtown Cemetery. www.FivesFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2019