Charles E. Perry
PERRY - Charles E., of Hicksville NY on August 7, 2020 (Retired Lieutenant NYPD, Member of Blue Knights). Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Dear father of James (Robert Horton), Charles E. Jr. (Deborah), Kevin (Natalie) and Kathryn (Jeff) Perry. Loving Grandfather of 7. Reposing Wednesday 1-5pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Prayer Service Wednesday 4:30pm. Funeral Thursday 10am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2020.
