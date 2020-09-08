SMITH - Charles E. of Bay Shore, LI on September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice A. Smith, for over sixty years. Devoted father of Charles (Joseph Russo) Smith, the late Jeanne (Douglas) McGrane, Leigh (Bruce) Kelderhouse and Edward (Mary) Smith. Loving grandfather of Michael Russo, Joseph (Emily) Kelderhouse, David Kelderhouse, Isabella Smith, Angelina Smith and Edward Smith. Industrial Arts teacher at Bay Shore Schools for over thirty years. Former Commissioner of the Bay Shore Fire Department and member of the Bay Shore Fire Patrol for over fifty years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons, East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Private funeral to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family of Charles E. Smith suggests donations in his loving memory to The Bay Shore Fire Department. Visitation Thursday 4-8:00PM, with Firematic Services to be held Thursday at 7:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com