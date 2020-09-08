1/
Charles E. SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH - Charles E. of Bay Shore, LI on September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice A. Smith, for over sixty years. Devoted father of Charles (Joseph Russo) Smith, the late Jeanne (Douglas) McGrane, Leigh (Bruce) Kelderhouse and Edward (Mary) Smith. Loving grandfather of Michael Russo, Joseph (Emily) Kelderhouse, David Kelderhouse, Isabella Smith, Angelina Smith and Edward Smith. Industrial Arts teacher at Bay Shore Schools for over thirty years. Former Commissioner of the Bay Shore Fire Department and member of the Bay Shore Fire Patrol for over fifty years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons, East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Private funeral to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family of Charles E. Smith suggests donations in his loving memory to The Bay Shore Fire Department. Visitation Thursday 4-8:00PM, with Firematic Services to be held Thursday at 7:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
07:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved