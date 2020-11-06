SPENCE - Charles E. Jr., passed away on October 6th in Bel Air, Maryland. He was born in Huntington and lived there most of his life. He spent over 40 years working at Huntington Hospital primarily as an X-Ray Technician and then as an Administrator. Charlie enjoyed nature, music, and the beach and was a talented artist and poet. He will be remembered as a true gentleman with a keen sense of humor and an unwavering devotion to those that he loved. He is survived by his children Nancy Spence (Michael Czawalytko), Wendy Spence Schmidt (Thomas Schmidt), his stepson William Davidson (Amy Davidson), and by his grandchildren Dasha Casciero, Julia Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt Watson (Mike Watson), and his step grandson Jared Davidson. He was pre- deceased by his spouse Alice Jude Spence in 1995, his spouse Bernadine Davidson Spence in 2016, his son-in-law, Jerry Casciero & his stepson Robert Davidson. Those wishing to honor Charlie's memory may donate to Little Shelter Animal Rescue (www.little shelter.org
) or to Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding (www.ctrchanginglives.org
)