Charles E. Terhune
TERHUNE - Charles E., 77, formerly of Rochester, NY succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on April 5, 2020 at his home in Rhinebeck, New York. Complete obituary information is available on the website for Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home. www.dapsonchestney.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 27, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of Charlie's death. I always enjoyed his enthusiasm for his teaching at Thornell Road School in Pittsford and enjoyed his musical talents. He and Suzanne have a special place in my heart because they played bagpipes for our daughter's (Tanya's) processional at her wedding in Letchworth State Park.
Joyce Space
Joyce Space
Coworker
June 25, 2020
David, so sorry to hear about your father's passing. This is a voice from the musical and drama past of which you were a part of. Love directing and teaching at Sutherland High. Michael Hagerman.
Michael Hagerman
Teacher
