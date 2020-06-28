I'm sorry to hear of Charlie's death. I always enjoyed his enthusiasm for his teaching at Thornell Road School in Pittsford and enjoyed his musical talents. He and Suzanne have a special place in my heart because they played bagpipes for our daughter's (Tanya's) processional at her wedding in Letchworth State Park.
Joyce Space
TERHUNE - Charles E., 77, formerly of Rochester, NY succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on April 5, 2020 at his home in Rhinebeck, New York. Complete obituary information is available on the website for Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home. www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.