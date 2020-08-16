1/1
Charles F. Jordan
JORDAN - Charles F., 75, of Dewitt, NY passed away Thursday, August 13, in Syracuse, NY. He was born in Rockville Centre, NY. He graduated LeMoyne College in 1967 with a B.S. in Industrial Relations, and received his M.B.A. from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1972. Charles is an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. For his working career, he was a Co-owner and Retail Manager of Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park, Long Island. He retired and moved to Dewitt, NY in 2004. Charles is survived by his wife of 52 years, former Elena Tassinari, three brothers William, Stephen, Michael Jordan, and three sisters Barbara McGovern, Patricia Nagler, and Mary Kay Iffinger, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, in Holy Cross Church at 10:00am. Visitation prior to Mass at 9:30am in Church Chapel. Entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum with Military Honors, Dewitt. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ALS Association Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Ste. 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Gang Memorial Chapel
104 Fordham Rd
Syracuse, NY 13203
(315) 463-6161
