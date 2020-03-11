|
|
FRITZ - Charles, "Charlie" died at his home in Oakdale on March 6, 2020. He was 92. Charlie is survived by his devoted wife of almost 70 years Evelyn, a daughter Alison Brohm (Jerry), and a son Christian (Dawn). His son Steven sadly and suddenly predeceased him on his birthday Christmas Day in 1969 at the age of 13. He is also survived by three grandchildren he adored- Susannah Allen (Rob), Nicholas, and Avery; his two great-grandchildren in Colorado, Jackson and Connor; his sister Rosemarie Quigley; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was born August 3, 1927 in Brooklyn. He moved his family from Queens to Oakdale in 1961. Charlie joined the Suffolk County Water Authority in 1963 retiring from the Water Authority in 1991. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, dad, pop-pop, great pop-pop, brother and uncle.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020