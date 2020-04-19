Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
GEE -Charles H., of Oakdale. Retired Battalion Chief FDNY. USN Radarman 1st class USS Newport News. Member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians division 7, taught Irish language at Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 2 for 20 years. Usher at St. John Nepomucene RC Church for 30 years. Member of the American Legion Post 1146 Bohemia. Fourth degree Knight, Knights of Columbus council #6607. Past president of the IHTA for many years. Loving husband of Marilou for almost 60 years. Devoted father of Christopher, Charles (Colleen). Adored grandfather of Christopher, Cameron (Faith), Cormac, Charles, Kelly and Meghan Gee. Predeceased by Lawrence, George and sister Frances. Survived by sisters Mary, Eleanor, Kathleen and brother Jim. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and celebration of Mr. Gee's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. Please visit www.raynordandrea.com to leave condolences to the family.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
