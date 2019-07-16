|
HICKEY - Charles D. of Roslyn Heights, NY, on July 14, 2019 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Martha. Loving father of James (Jan), Noreen DeSalvo (Glen), Karen Kelly (Artie), Linda D'Oria (Charlie) and the late David (Maryanne). Cherished grandfather of 8 & great grandfather of 3. Visitation Thursday 3-5PM and 7-9PM at the Roslyn Heights Funeral Home, 75 Mineola Ave., Roslyn Heights, NY. A private interment will be held Friday. Roslyn HeightsFH.com
Published in Newsday from July 16 to July 17, 2019