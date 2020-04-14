|
MURRAY - Charles J. of Farmingville, NY (formerly from Brooklyn) died on April 4, 2020 at the age of 71. Devoted husband of 48 yrs to his beloved wife Theresa (Mascia) Murray. He is survived by his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Diana; his cherished granddaughters Amanda and Brianna; and his loving, attentive sister Loretta Murray. He is preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Francis. Charlie was an avid sports fan of the NY Giants, Yankees and Rangers. He loved watching old movies, trivia, cooking, vacationing and cruising. He was a long-time employee at Brooklyn Civil Court. Many sorrowful family members and friends will miss him dearly. A memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020