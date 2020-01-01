|
O'SHEA Charles J. passed away on December 30, 2019 at his home in Point Lookout, NY at the age of 85. Founder of the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes in East Meadow and Wantagh where he served the community since 1963, and he was also part owner in Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home in East Islip. Beloved husband of Eugenia (nee Algozer) for 62 years. Loving father of Charles J. III (Carole-Ann), Maura Kohl (David), Michael (Beth), Timothy (Melissa Auldridge), Aileen (Joseph Devaney), and Anne. Adored grandfather of Ryan, Jack, Joseph, Christina, Trevor, Henry, Charlotte, Courtney, William, Maeve, Owen, C.J., and predeceased by Caroline, and by his "Grands" Kristen, Victoria, John, Olivia, Max, Annierose, Michael, Donna, Jackie, and Leo. Dear brother of Peggy Ferguson (the late Dr. Edward Ferguson), Anne Cavanagh (the late Dr. James Cavanagh), Kathleen Donahue (the late Edward), Carole Yeager (Robert), Richard (Kathleen), Elizabeth Pfohl (the late James), and Cornelia Daly (Joe), and predeceased by Helen Hebb (the late Maurice), Maureen Boyle (Gerald), Frank, and Patricia. Also survived by 40 nieces and nephews including Jennifer Angelis (Nick), Father Charles Donahue CSP, and Edward Donahue (Diane). Proud US Marine Corps. Meritorious Sergeant and Korean War Veteran. Mr. O'Shea was appointed to the NYS Funeral Directing Advisory Board by Gov. Hugh Carey in 1975 where he served until 2014, and elected Chairman from 1978 1990. Charles was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and Past President of the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of FIAT/IFTA (World Organization of Funeral Operatives), the National Funeral Directors Assoc., Metropolitan Funeral Directors Assoc. and Nassau Suffolk Funeral Directors Assoc, Post 2736, a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Pope Pius XII Council 4422, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Sons of Italy Edward J. Speno Lodge, and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. A PSL holder and lifetime fan of the NY Giants, Charles was also the first season ticket holder of NY Islanders franchise. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Point Lookout, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020