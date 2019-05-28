|
|
WOODMAN - Charles J. of Amityville, LI on May 24, 2019. Proud Army veteran of WW II having participated in the Battle of the Bulge. Beloved husband of Elinor and the late M. Elizabeth (Betty). Loving father of the late Charles J., III (Antonia). Dearest stepfather of Kathleen, Eileen and Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Anastasia, Elizabeth, Hugh, Grace, Nola, Liam, Michael and Matthew. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. John J. Kreyer VFW Post #7223 service 8:00 pm. Funeral service Thursday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Cal-verton National Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions to the Kiwanis Club of Amityville, PO Box 804, Amityville, NY 11701. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019