New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home
506 Lakeville Road
New Hyde Park, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home
506 Lakeville Road
New Hyde Park, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
Charles John Gavigan Notice
GAVIGAN - Charles John, age 96, of Stewart Manor, NY on September 13, 2019. Devoted husband of Mary. Beloved father of Regina Milito (Jerry), John Gavigan (Karen), Thomas Gavigan (Susan), Grace Azzara (James), Charles Gavigan, Gerard Gavigan (Yolanda), and the late Margaret LaForgia (Anthony and Nancy). Cher-ished grandfather of 15, and great grandfather of 12. Visitation Sunday 2-4:30 pm and 7-9:30 pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10am at St. Anne's RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' name would be appreciated to AHRC, 189 Wheatley Road, Brookville, NY 11545. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
