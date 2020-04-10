|
SCHMAUDER - Charles K., Sr., of Copiague, L.I., on April 6, 2020, at the age of 95 years. 50+ year member and former Secretary, Copiague Fire Department. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Beloved father of Charles, Jr. (Freddy) and the late Thomas. Entombment, Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, Monday, April 13th. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial remembrance will be planned for a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020