Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
99 Oak Street
Copiague, NY 11726
(631) 691-5700
Entombment
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Schmauder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles K. Schmauder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles K. Schmauder Notice
SCHMAUDER - Charles K., Sr., of Copiague, L.I., on April 6, 2020, at the age of 95 years. 50+ year member and former Secretary, Copiague Fire Department. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Beloved father of Charles, Jr. (Freddy) and the late Thomas. Entombment, Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, Monday, April 13th. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial remembrance will be planned for a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague. www.dandreabrosfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Andrea Bros.Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -