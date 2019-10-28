|
KEE - Charles F. Jr of Rockville Centre on October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Kee (Jaeger) Loving father of Charles (Kathleen) and Erin Glynn (John). Devoted and caring grandpa to his 2 little girls Caitlin and Kiera. Son of the late Charles Sr. and Alice Caring brother of Denise LaFlam (Mark) and the late Sheila. Loving uncle to Anthony, Mark, Jody and Kasey. Retired Police Officer proudly serving the NYPD TPF, 105 Pct., 41 Pct and the 103 Pct. Hon. Chief of Reliance Hose Company #3 of the Rockville Centre Fire Dept. Friends may call Monday 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Fire Department Services 8PM Tuesday Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019