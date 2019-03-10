Home

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The First Chinese Presbyterian Church
61 Henry Street
New York, NY
View Map
Charles Louie Notice
LOUIE - Charles Chun Ming on March 7, 2019, age 67, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Fanny. Loving father of Victoria Louie-Shek (Jimmy), Elizabeth Louie-Tu (Peter), and Brandon. Cherished grand- father of Makayla Shek, and Melanie Shek. Dear brother of Moon Choi, Frankie, Tom (Mew), Ping McCarthy (John), Keung, and Shing. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service The First Chinese Presbyterian Church, 61 Henry Street, New York, NY Friday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019
