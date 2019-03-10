|
|
LOUIE - Charles Chun Ming on March 7, 2019, age 67, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Fanny. Loving father of Victoria Louie-Shek (Jimmy), Elizabeth Louie-Tu (Peter), and Brandon. Cherished grand- father of Makayla Shek, and Melanie Shek. Dear brother of Moon Choi, Frankie, Tom (Mew), Ping McCarthy (John), Keung, and Shing. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service The First Chinese Presbyterian Church, 61 Henry Street, New York, NY Friday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019