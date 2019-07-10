MARIS - Charles S.G., M.D. passed away peacefully at his home in Cumming, GA with his beloved wife, Karin, by his side on July 3, 2019. He was 88-years-old. Born March 5, 1931, Dr. Maris grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Fordham University in 1952. He obtained his medical degree from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in 1956, where he was elected to the honor society Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA). After serving as a Captain in the United States Air Force, Dr. Maris began his ophthalmology residency at The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary in 1959. Dr. Maris completed an oculoplastics precep-torship with and then joined the practice of the esteemed Wendell L. Hughes, M.D. in Hempstead, N.Y. After his younger brother, Peter J.G. Maris, Sr., M.D. joined the practice, the two became affectionately known as the 'Maris Brothers,' and both enjoyed decades-long careers as preeminent ophthalmology clinicians and surgeons who earned the highest respect and admiration from their patients and colleagues in the New York area. Dr. Maris was named a Charter Fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) in 1969. On Long Island, Dr. Maris was affiliated with the former Hempstead General Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, and Nassau University Medical Center, where he was director of the oculoplastics service for many years. Over his distinguished career, he mentored countless medical students, residents, and early-career ophthalmologists, including his nephew, Dr. Peter J.G. Maris, Jr., M.D. He is survived by his wife Karin, his brother Peter (Kay), his daughters Elena (Sam) and Liana (Henry), and his four grandchildren: Anna, Charlie, Romeo, and Remi. He will be greatly missed by all. Published in Newsday from July 10 to July 11, 2019