Charles Merritt

MERRITT- Charles of Oakdale, NY passed away on September 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Chuck, Steven, Jim, Billy and Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of C.J., Zack, Jimmy and Miles. Founder of Merritt Engineering Consultants, Bayside, NY. Visitation at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Thursday September 24th 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Gathering of family and friends, Friday, 9:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Melville Cemetery, Sweet Hollow Rd. Melville. www.jacobsenfh.com