1/1
Charles Merritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERRITT- Charles of Oakdale, NY passed away on September 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Chuck, Steven, Jim, Billy and Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of C.J., Zack, Jimmy and Miles. Founder of Merritt Engineering Consultants, Bayside, NY. Visitation at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Thursday September 24th 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Gathering of family and friends, Friday, 9:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Melville Cemetery, Sweet Hollow Rd. Melville. www.jacobsenfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved